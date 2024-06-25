Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,475,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after buying an additional 1,109,040 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,156,000 after acquiring an additional 940,419 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,255,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,881,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 718,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

