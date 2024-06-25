Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 25,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 999% from the average daily volume of 2,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Mayne Pharma Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

