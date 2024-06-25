Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Stock Price Down 69.2%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Free Report) traded down 69.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 144,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 48,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Americanas Stock Down 69.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.

Americanas Company Profile

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

