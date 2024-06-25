Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.59 and last traded at $85.59. 4,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

