Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 12,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$297.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$107,975.00. In other Nouveau Monde Graphite news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00. Also, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total value of C$107,975.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,850. 56.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.