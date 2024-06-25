Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 12,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$297.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.87.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
