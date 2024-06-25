Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.03. 172,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 31,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Senmiao Technology Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

