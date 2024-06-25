iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 2,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.66.
iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.
About iShares International High Yield Bond ETF
The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
