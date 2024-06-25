First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.51. Approximately 3,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

