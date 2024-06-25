Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

