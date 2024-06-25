AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Shares Up 1.2%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.46. 5,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

