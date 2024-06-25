iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.22. 30,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 149,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $377.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 99,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

