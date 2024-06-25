Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 121,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 181,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$170.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.91 million for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0854839 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.