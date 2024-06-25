JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $39.06. Approximately 5,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 34,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

