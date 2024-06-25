First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.18 and last traded at $66.14. Approximately 23,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 27,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $420.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXG. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 77,175 shares during the period.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

