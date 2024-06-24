PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $167.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,572. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

