iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.60. 936,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The stock has a market cap of $473.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

