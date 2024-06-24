Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases 93 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $849.95. The company had a trading volume of 665,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $788.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.58. The firm has a market cap of $376.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $521.26 and a 52-week high of $873.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

