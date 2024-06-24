iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $549.19. 822,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.14. The company has a market cap of $473.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.