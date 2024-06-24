Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,999,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 960,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,778,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.08. 812,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

