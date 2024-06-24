First PREMIER Bank Sells 107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.97. 1,545,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,834. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.