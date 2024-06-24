Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $889.40. 315,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,192. The stock has a market cap of $845.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $798.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $729.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

