Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.69. The stock had a trading volume of 231,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.