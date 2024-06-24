Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.49. 16,566,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,315,625. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.85. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.