First PREMIER Bank Sells 404 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. 3,382,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.