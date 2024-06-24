Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $885.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

LLY traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $886.97. 391,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $729.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

