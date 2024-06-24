First PREMIER Bank Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

LMT traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.61. The stock had a trading volume of 332,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.