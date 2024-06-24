Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $196.38. 844,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,172. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

