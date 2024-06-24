iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Trimmed by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 449,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.63 on Monday. 423,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,751. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

