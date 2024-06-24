Lane & Associates LLC Has $434,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBHY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after buying an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BBHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,043 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

