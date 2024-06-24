Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after buying an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,098. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

