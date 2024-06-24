Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,854,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 11,586.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after buying an additional 680,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Best Buy by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 655,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 9,155.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 532,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 526,417 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,257. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock worth $166,397,807 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

