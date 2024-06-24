First PREMIER Bank Has $19.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $348,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,543,000 after purchasing an additional 534,540 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.34. 1,003,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,150. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

