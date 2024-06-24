First PREMIER Bank Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VO stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.55. 189,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

