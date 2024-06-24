First PREMIER Bank Purchases 110 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after buying an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MA traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,894,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,811,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

