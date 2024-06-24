Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 343 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 713,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.77 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

