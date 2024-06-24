First PREMIER Bank Buys 431 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $99.29. 88,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,845. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.