First PREMIER Bank Sells 371 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 968,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,861. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

