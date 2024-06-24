Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after buying an additional 163,053 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,409,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

ES stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 456,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

