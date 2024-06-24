First PREMIER Bank Has $1.75 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 196.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 194.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 102.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 127.5% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.86. 4,979,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,070,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $553.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

