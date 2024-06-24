First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 96,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its stake in Mondelez International by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.99. 4,480,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,966. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

