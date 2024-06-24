First PREMIER Bank Has $1.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.