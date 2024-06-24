First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,394.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 63,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 116,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,084,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,097,844. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of -463.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

