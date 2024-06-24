First PREMIER Bank Trims Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,941,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $399.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

