First PREMIER Bank Sells 13,150 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.91. 1,666,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

