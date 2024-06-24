First PREMIER Bank Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.08. 2,119,278 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

