First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,914 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 195,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

