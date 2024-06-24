First PREMIER Bank Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 21.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1,098.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 207,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,747. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

