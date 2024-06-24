First PREMIER Bank Boosts Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,049. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

