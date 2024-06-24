First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.03. The stock had a trading volume of 566,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

