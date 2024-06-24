Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CADE. Hovde Group upgraded Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

CADE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. 163,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,681. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $60,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,827,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 687,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 393,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

